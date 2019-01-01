Shabana bounce back to winning ways as Ushuru maintain winning run

Wazito FC recovered from the 2-1 defeat against Bidco United to floor Kisumu All Stars in another match at the Camp Toyoyo

Ushuru FC continued with their exceptional run in the National Super League after defeating Eldoret Youth 3-0 at Ruaraka Grounds on Sunday.

The Ken Kenyatta led side needed goals from Edwin Mwaura, Michael Osundwa and Jeremiah Wanjala to take their season's tally to twenty-five points after nine league matches.

In another match, Wazito FC bounced back from the defeat against Bidco United with a 2-1 win against Kisumu All Stars at Camp Toyoyo. David Orem and Teddy Osok hit the goals for the hosts, with Denis Oalo scoring what turned to be a consolation for the former Kenyan Premier League side.

Article continues below

Kisii-based Shabana FC brought a three match losing run to a halt with a 2-1 win against Bidco United. The troubled ‘Glamour Boys’ were lifted after a brace from Oscar Oketch to take their tally of points to sixteen after nine matches.

Sundy results; Ushuru 3-0 Eldoret Youth (Ruaraka Grounds), Wazito 2-1 Kisumu All Stars (Camp Toyoyo), Thika United 2-2 FC Talanta (Thika Stadium), Green Commandos 0-1 St. Joseph’s Youth (Bukhungu Stadium), Fortune Sacco 2-2 Nairobi City Stars (Thika Stadium), Shabana 2-0 Bidco United (Gusii Stadium) and Kenya Police 2-1 Kangemi All-Stars (Karuturi Grounds).

On Monday, Administration Police will host Nairobi Stima at Camp Toyoyo from 2.00pm with Kibera Black Stars taking on Coast Stima at the same venue two hours later. At Awendo Stadium, Migori Youth will play Modern Coast Rangers.