Shabana beat Thika United to move sixth in NSL log

Shabana have played the last four games without head coach Gilbert Selebwa

Shabana moved to sixth on the National Super League log following a 1-0 win over former Kenyan side Thika United.

The ‘Glamour Boys’ picked maximum points at the Thika Stadium to close the gap with leaders Wazito who have 12 points lead at the top, albeit with a game at hand.

Wycliffe Nyangéchi scored the lone goal to help the Gussi-based club take their tally to 25 points from 16 points.

Nairobi Stima moved to second at the expense of Ushuru following a 2-1 win over Kibera Black Stars. The latter will be in action on Saturday against Nairobi City Stars.

Police, meanwhile, got back to winning ways when they edged out Kisumu All-Stars 2-1 at the Karuturi Grounds.

Round 15

Friday: Kenya Police 2-1 Kisumu All Stars, Thika United 0-1 Shabana, Kangemi All-Stars 1-1 St Joseph Youth, Kibera Black Stars 1-2 Nairobi Stima.

Saturday fixtures: Wazito vs Administration Police (Camp Toyoyo, 2 pm), Nairobi City Stars vs Ushuru (Camp Toyoyo, 4.15 pm), Green Commandos vs Eldoret Youth (Bukhungu Stadium, 3 pm), Fortune Sacco vs Bidco United (Thika Stadium, 3 pm), Modern Coast vs Coast Stima (Serani Sports Ground, 3 pm), Migori Youth vs FC Talanta (Awendo Green Stadium, 3 pm)