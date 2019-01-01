Sh300, 000 fine: AFC Leopards set to appeal KPL ruling

The (IDCC) slapped a cash fine on Ingwe and also banned team official Timothy Lilumbi in a ruling passed on Monday

AFC will appeal the decision by the Independent Disciplinary and Complaints Committee (IDCC) to fine the team Sh300, 000 over the scuffle that ensued when they played against .

During the league match that ended one all, AFC Leopards official Timothy Lilumbi was pictured hitting the center referee following what he felt was poor officiating, something that was recorded in the final report by the officials.

Lilumbi has been banned from all football related activities for a period of five months, and also fined Sh300, 000.

Ingwe, being the home team, has not been spared. However, club's Secretary General Oscar Igaida says the team will appeal that decision by the IDCC, saying the club was not at fault.

“I do not believe we should be fined for that incident because we did what we were supposed to do," Igaida told Goal.

“We provided enough security and as a matter of fact, it is our stewards who saved the situation. As a club we brought everything under control and ensured the game ended well. We will appeal the decision to fine us later this week.”

Whether the appeal will be successful or not is yet to be seen but The Rules Governing Kenyan Football, specifically Rule 3.4 states that:

“Clubs are responsible for the conduct of their members and supporters and must ensure they believe in a fair manner and refrain from violent, threatening, abusive, obscene and other provocative and unsporting conduct or language.”