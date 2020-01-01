Sevilla hit with UEFA fine after Europa League win over Wolves

La Liga's final representatives in the tournament are preparing for a semi-final clash with Manchester United this weekend

have been hit with a €10,000 (£9,000/$12,000) fine by UEFA due to a late kick-off in their victory over on August 11.

Manager Julen Lopetegui has also been issued with a warning after it was determined he was responsible for the delay.

The decision comes as the Spanish club were found guilty of a breach of Article 11(2)(h) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations.

Sevilla are perhaps unlikely to spend too much time sweating over the fine after reaching the semi-finals of the Europa League. They qualified at Wolves’ expense thanks to a late header from Lucas Ocampos, after Raul Jimenez had missed an early penalty for the Premier League side.

Lopetegui is now preparing his side for their game with on Sunday, at the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne.

The winner will go on to face either or in the final on August 21, also in Cologne.

Inter and Shakhtar play their semi-final a day later than Sevilla and United, meaning the winner of the first tie could have a slight advantage with an extra day’s rest.

Lopetegui will be hoping to keep his players’ minds on the task at hand for the time being, though, with a game against what he says is the biggest club in the world.

"We are going to play against Manchester United in the next match - they're the biggest team in the world but we're going to be prepared for them," Lopetegui told a press conference.

"We're focused on the next game, against a top, historic side, one of the best in the history of the sport who are in great form. We will give our best as we always do. To play against them will be really tough, but we'll go into it believing we can beat them."

Once their European run is concluded, Sevilla are also likely to see some movement in the transfer window.

Left-back Sergio Reguilon, on loan in Seville from Real Madrid, has been heavily linked with Chelsea while two at least bids have come in for fellow defender Diego Carlos – said to be a target for some of the Premier League’s top clubs.

Sevilla have also been linked with a move to bring Ivan Rakitic back to the club from , but sporting director Monchi says such a transfer would be almost impossible.