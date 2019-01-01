Sevilla manager Caparros confirms chronic leukemia diagnosis

The caretaker boss confirmed the news after his side’s 2-0 away victory against Real Valladolid on Sunday

manager Joaquin Caparros has confirmed he has been diagnosed with chronic leukemia.

The 63-year-old made the announcement on Sunday following his side’s 2-0 away victory against .

“It doesn't impede my work,” he said. “I am going about my daily life - on a day to day level, for training. I want to enjoy my work. I want to thank the players and the chairman.

“I am not receiving any treatment, everyone can be assured that I am not receiving any treatment,” he added.

Chronic leukemia progresses slower than acute leukemia and sometimes does not require treatment right away.

Caparros took charge at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium last month on an interim basis until the end of the season, following the sacking of former manager Pablo Machin.

The Sevilla boss also carried out a similar role in 2017-18 when Vincenzo Montella was relieved of his duties midway through the campaign.

In today's post-match conference, Joaquín Caparrós has confirmed that doctors have diagnosed him with a chronic leukemia. pic.twitter.com/cFuI6Y2WH2 — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) 7 April 2019

Caparros first took charge of Sevilla in 2000 following successes with the likes of Recreativo de Huelva and .

He was in charge of the side for five seasons and oversaw over 200 games at the helm.

Following that he joined Deportivo La Coruna and then Athletic Bilbao, where he was replaced by Marcelo Bielsa in 2011.

Caparros has also managed sides such as Mallorca, , Grenada and Osasuna and has taken charge of over 1,000 senior matches.

His most recent game ended in success thanks to late strikes from Wissam Ben Yedder and Munir. The result leaves Sevilla fifth in the table, one point behind who occupy the final spot.

Los Rojiblancos enjoyed an encouraging start to the season, but just one win in nine league games saw them slip down the table and ultimately resulted in Machin being relieved of his services.

However, a recent run of four wins in five has revived their hopes of playing in Europe’s elite completion next year.

Sevilla were knocked out of the in the last-16 stage against Slavia Prague, losing 6-5 on aggregate earlier this season.

They also were eliminated by in the quarter-finals of the in January.