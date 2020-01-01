Sevilla FC, La Liga sign strategic consultancy agreement with Yanga SC

The deal will see the Tanzanian giants advised on areas of digital transformation, marketing and sales among other things

and FC have signed a strategic consultancy agreement with Tanzanian giants Young Africans (Yanga SC).

The agreement will see Sevilla provide advise on sporting management, economic management and fans with an aim of helping the record Tanzanian champions in their transformation journey.

The development follows a historic agreement between the two sides early in June which will see the Andalusia-based outfit contribute its strategic vision to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of Yanga‘s resource management and complete its evolution into a leading club in .

“Our international strategy, as well as having a presence and increasing interest in the competition, has the aim of making football grow on a local level. We think that increasing interest in football in each country is good for everyone,” La Liga International Development Director Oscar Mayo said.

“It will be three-and-a-half-year agreement, in which we will advise them in management and activities with the fans, digital transformation, marketing and sales, economic control, digitalisation or international development.”

The director of Sevilla FC Jose Maria Cruz said the club's coaches will travel to the East African nation when travel restrictions will be lifted in order to implement the details of the pact.

“In these complicated moments for travel, the idea is that the work is more telematic and as soon as the sanitary circumstances allow it, we can complement it with the presence of our technicians there in Tanzania,” said Cruz.

“When the circumstances allow it, our coaches will be present in Tanzania.”

“Just like when we have asked La Liga for help to go to an international market, we have had it when they ask us for help in a specific country, we have thrown ourselves into it. We understand that there has to be a joint work.”

Yanga's chairman Mshindo Msolla hailed the deal when it was signed in Dare Salaam a few weeks ago saying it will greatly help their bid to transform the Wananchi side.

“It is a new dawn for this great club of Tanzania as we venture into transforming ourselves into a respected club across Africa. We are very happy that the deal is now sealed and we now look forward to making the partnership a great success,” Msolla said then.

“I am excited to witness one of the historic moments for this great club that I have supported since my childhood," former Tanzania President Jakaya Kikwete, who witnessed the signing of the agreement, said.

“It is aimed at improving the standards of the club and now we should use the deal to the maximum and make sure we become a force to reckon with in Africa.”