Seven Eritrea players missing after Cecafa Cup

The senior players could be following the footsteps of their predecessors from seven years back

Seven Eritrea national team players failed to board a plane back home after the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup.

The Red Sea Boys had an excellent run where they went all the way to the finals, eliminating former champions before falling 3-0 to hosts . Some players capitalized on the situation and cannot be found.

According to Kawowo Sports, Robel Kidane, Yosief Mebrahtu, Filmon Semere, Abel Ogbay, Ismail Jahar, Isias Abraham, and Eyob Girmay were not part of the team which returned to Asmara. So far, no official communication has been made by responsible authorities.

Just two months ago, five U20 players from the same team, Girmay Hanibal, Simon Asmelash, Deyben Gbtsawi, Hermon Yohannes and Mewael Yosief, left just before the finals against Kenya in the Cecafa U20 Cup only to resurface later.

In 2012, 15 players from Eritrea also left the team in Kampala after the competition and later on, they were granted asylum by the Uganda government.

Cranes won the 2019 tournament after defeating the Red Sea Boys. Former champions Kenya finished third owing to their 2-1 win against .