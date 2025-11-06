How to buy Serie A tickets: Prices, resale, hospitality & more

Serie A is renowned as being one of the most prestigious football leagues on the planet, which features some of the biggest and well-supported clubs in the world, all with long and illustrious histories. Serie A also attracts a whole host of talented players, so it’s no wonder football fans from all four corners of the globe want to come to Italy to view the exhilarating action unfold in person.

As well as being enticed by the top-quality football, people also travel in their droves to experience all that the nation has to offer. With the countdown to August 23 and the start of a new Serie A campaign well and truly on, there’s no time like the present to check out how you can grab yourself a seat at this season’s upcoming games.

Prior to the start of the 1929-30 football season in Italy, a restructuring of the existing Italian Football Championship, which had been played since 1898, into a national round-robin format took place, which established the Serie A format as we know and love it today.

Known for its rich history, technical style of play, defensive rigour and passionate fanbase, Serie A has been consistently ranked among the strongest leagues in global football. As of 2024/25, Serie A ranks second in the UEFA coefficient rankings based on performances in European competitions over the past five seasons, behind England's Premier League and ahead of Spain's La Liga. Serie A is home to several of football's most successful and renowned clubs, including Juventus, Inter Milan, and AC Milan. These teams have played key roles in European football history.

Napoli are the reigning champions, having claimed their second Serie A title in the space of three seasons and their fourth in total during the last campaign. ‘I Ciucciarelli’ may have raced to the 2022/23 crown by 16pts, but they were forced to grind out their latest title win, coming out on top by just a single point from Inter Milan in May. However, it’s Juventus who stand head and shoulders above the rest in terms of league trophies won. The ‘Old Lady’ have bagged a grand total of 36 Italian titles, including a consecutive nine-year winning streak between 2011-2020.

It's set to be another stunning Serie A season, so let GOAL help guide you on how you can make your footballing dreams come true by securing a ticket to a Serie A match this season, including where to buy them and current prices.

Everything to know about Serie A 2025/26

Date Aug 23 2025 - May 24 2026 Teams 20 Format Each team plays 38 matches Location Italy Relegation Bottom 3 teams drop to Serie B Tickets Tickets

How to buy Serie A tickets?

Multiple ticketing options are in place for Serie A games, from individual match passes to season tickets and additional hospitality packages. To purchase Serie A tickets, the most reliable method is to go to the official club websites, where you will then need to navigate to the 'Tickets' section.

If tickets are sold out on official channels or you are looking to secure seats in advance of official release or snap up last-minute tickets, you may wish to consider secondary resale retailers such as SeatPick for tickets as low as €40.

How much are Serie A tickets?

The cost of Serie A tickets varies widely. Most clubs offer tiered pricing based on age groups, including adult, junior and senior categories, but these brackets differ from club to club, with the lowest-priced tickets starting at €40 on resale sites.

In addition to those factors, seat location within the stadium significantly affects the ticket price, with premium views often commanding the highest cost. Some clubs also classify fixtures by category, with marquee matchups against big-name opponents, such as the Milan derby (AC Milan vs Inter Milan) and the Rome Derby (Roma vs Lazio) falling into the highest tier, with prices rising accordingly.

Below, GOAL shows you the 2025-2026 Serie A clubs, their home stadiums, expected matchday ticket price ranges, as well as season ticket starting prices.

2025-26 Serie A clubs by ticket price

Club Stadium Ticket Price Range (Adult) Season Ticket (Adult) Atalanta Gewiss Stadium €13 - €100 From €340 Bologna Stadio Renato Dall'Ara €18 - €130 From €325 Cagliari Unipol Domus €12 - €100 From €300 Como Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia €9 - €28 From €390 Cremonese Stadio Giovanni Zini €12 - €45 From €300 Fiorentina Stadio Artemio Franchi €20 - €70 From €350 Genoa Stadio Luigi Ferraris €15 - €50 From €240 Hellas Verona Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi €12 - €28 From €145 Inter Milan San Siro €30 - €275 From €399 Juventus Juventus Stadium €30 - €105 From €529 Lazio Stadio Olimpico €20 - €80 From €529 Lecce Stadio Via del mare €9 - €50 From €305 AC Milan San Siro €20 - €250 From €430 Napoli Stadio Diego Armando Maradona €10 - €90 From €280 Parma Stadio Ennio Tardini €15 - €55 From €260 Pisa Arena Garibaldi – Stadio Romeo Anconetani TBC From €205 Roma Stadio Olimpico €25 - €80 From €277 Sassuolo Mapei Stadium – Città del Tricolore €20 - €100 From €180 Torino Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino €20 - €60 From €245 Udinese Stadio Friuli €10 - €60 From €250

While these are the official list prices, the overwhelming demand for some Serie A fixtures means fans may need to turn to secondary resale options, such as SeatPick. Prices can fluctuate here, both above and below the list price of a ticket, depending on the fixture and the proximity to its date.

Serie A ticket prices can fluctuate widely based on the match, opponent, and date, with the lowest tickets starting at €40 on SeatPick.

You can see the average per club in the table above, and as we get nearer to matchday, prices may rise due to demand, and they can also be influenced by team performances, stadium size and overall demand. Since they are subject to change, we recommend purchasing tickets early to secure the best seats.

How can I watch or stream Serie A matches?

Serie A coverage will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK. You can live stream on discovery+ and watch via TNT Sports' TV channels on Sky, BT and Virgin Media platforms. Discovery+ Premium is £30.99 per month and available on a monthly rolling contract. This includes TNT Sports and other entertainment channels. Existing BT broadband customers can access TNT Sports for £20 per month. The package consists of TNT Sports and Discovery+.

In the United States, the upcoming season of Serie A action will be shown on CBS Sports and its streaming network Paramount+. Paramount+ offers two subscription plans: Paramount+ Essential with ads for $7.99/month or $59.99/year, and Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, which is ad-free (except for live TV) for $12.99/month or $119.99/year. Both allow you to watch live Serie A action.

Paramount+ Essential: This plan includes access to a vast library of movies and shows, live sports like NFL on CBS and UEFA Champions League, and 24/7 live news with CBS News. It also includes some ads.

This plan includes access to a vast library of movies and shows, live sports like NFL on CBS and UEFA Champions League, and 24/7 live news with CBS News. It also includes some ads. Paramount+ with SHOWTIME: This plan includes everything in the Essential plan plus the entire SHOWTIME library, ad-free viewing (except for live TV and a few shows), and the ability to download shows to your mobile device.

For fans looking to watch Serie A matches on CBS Sports and tag it onto a great sports package, Fubo is the one of the best streaming services around. Fubo packages start from $79.99 a month, and they offer all-inclusive free 7-day trials before you pay. Fubo’s massive streaming plans carry up to 200+ channels, and you can get even more depending on your location. For avid sports fans, Fubo is the ultimate choice as it also provides access to other popular sports, including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL & MLS. International soccer fans can also enjoy some of the world’s best leagues, such as the Premier League and La Liga. Most Fubo plans allow you to stream on up to 10 devices simultaneously.