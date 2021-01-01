Serie A slayer Ronaldo has now scored for Juventus against every side currently in the Italian top tier

The Portuguese star has now scored against every side in Italy's top flight as he nears a mark held by Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Cristiano Ronaldo continued his march through Serie A opposition as he scored in Juventus' clash with Crotone.

Ronaldo fired two first-half goals for Juventus as the Portuguese star netted his 17th and 18th goals of the Serie A season.

In doing so, he moved closer to a mark currently held by Zlatan Ibrahimovic while making his own mark on Serie A history.

Ronaldo's Serie A dominance

With his finishes against Crotone, Ronaldo has now scored against every team currently in Italy's top flight.

Crotone were the last team that Ronaldo had failed to score against, having now fired 70 goals since making the move to Juventus.

Of teams that he's faced in Serie A since joining from Real Madrid, only Chievo Verona have held Ronaldo scoreless.

Chievo are currently in Serie B, having been relegated after the 2018-19 season.

Chasing Zlatan

Crotone were also the 78th different side Ronaldo has scored against across his time in the top five European Leagues, where he has featured for Manchester United, Real Madrid and, now, Juventus.

Article continues below

Since the turn of the century, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has scored against a wider variety of league opponents, with the Milan star having netted against 79 different clubs during that timespan.

Ibrahimovic has also been on a tear through Serie A this season as he's scored 14 goals in just 13 appearances for Milan.

Further reading