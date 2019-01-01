Serie A side AS Roma surprise fans with launch of Swahili Twitter account

The club's new account was launched on Wednesday which means they can now engage their millions of fans who speak the language in Africa

side AS has officially launched their Swahili Twitter account to engage their followers in East, Central and South-Eastern Africa.

The move came after the club congratulated Kenyan athlete Eliud Kipchoge in Swahili after running a full marathon in under two hours on Saturday.

“We’re delighted to launch AS Roma Swahili on Twitter,” Paul Rogers, Head of Strategy at AS Roma told the club's website.

“After we launched a Pidgin account in March, we’ve been inundated with requests from fans in , , and from other Eastern and South-Eastern African countries asking for an official Swahili account.

"Considering the passion the fans have for European football, it’s actually surprising no football club outside of Africa has attempted to communicate daily in Swahili and Pidgin before on social media.

"The new Twitter account will allow us to directly engage with these fans in a way which suits them and is consistent with our strategy of breaking down the communication barriers between the club and our global fan base."

Ahsante sana kwa upendo na ushirikiano ambao mmetuonesha tangu tumezindua ukurasa huu rasmi.



Ni dhahiri kwamba kwa pamoja tutaendelea kushirikiana na kufurahia pamoja hapa hapa kwa lugha ya Kiswahili. Endelea kuja kwa wingi zaidi.❤️❤️💛💛 — AS Roma Swahili (@ASRomaSwahili) October 17, 2019

The Swahili account means the Rome-based club will now engage their supporters in 14 different languages on social media platforms which includes Italian, English, Arabic, Indonesian, Spanish, French, Portuguese, Bosnian, Turkish, Dutch, Farsi, Pidgin and Chinese.

It also means the club becomes the first in Europe to engage their followers through the native language.