The Spanish international has been been lauded over the years for his commitment and performances on the pitch by the greats of the game..

Sergio Ramos is leaving Real Madrid after 16 years with Los Blancos, the club confirmed on Wednesday. The club have announced a press conference will be held on Thursday to bid farewell to the veteran defender.

Ramos joined the capital club from Sevilla in 2005. He has played over 670 games for the club and won five Liga titles and the Champions League four times.

During his stint as a Real Madrid player, he has rubbed shoulders with some of the greats of the game, who has gone on to hail Ramos for his gritty performances and match-winning moments.

What did Zinedine Zidane say about Ramos?

The former Real Madrid coach hailed him as the 'best in history'.

"The best? He is one of them, of course," Zidane told reporters after a win over Inter Milan in November 2020. "What he has done, what he is, what he has shown in Madrid. I think he is the best in history."

What did Iker Casillas say to Ramos after winning the La Decima?

A mistake by Casillas in goal allowed Diego Godin to score for Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final in 2014. It was an injury-time header by Ramos that bailed out Madrid on that occasion. After the regulation time, Casillas was seen embracing Ramos and whispering something in his ears.

“I told him: ‘You're the f*cking boss and will always be the player who delivered LA DECIMA!’ Then I gave him a kiss,” he revealed.

“For me, finally winning it was a relief. I felt very happy for the fans. I suppose suffering for so long to win it gave it a special flavour. We'd gone through a few tough years in Europe and at last we were able to achieve such an important success.”

When David Beckham congratulated Ramos

Beckham and Ramos shared the dressing room for two years in the early part of the previous decade. When Ramos became the most-capped player for Spain, he put out a congratulatory message.

"My friend, mi amigo. This is an incredible moment for you. I just wanted to send you a message because you've played 168 games for your country. You must be very proud. Your family must be very proud. It's an incredible moment, passing Iker. So, I'm very happy for you and your family. Congratulations my friend, a kiss for you. Enjoy the night. Lots of love my friend and congratulations."

When Toni Kroos called Ramos the 'best captain'!

In a press conference with the German national team, Kroos showered praise on his soon-to-be ex-skipper.

"I believe that we don't have to speak about the importance of Sergio [Ramos] for Real Madrid. He has always been a great teammate and a great captain, he has been the best captain that I have had in my career," he stated.

When Barcelona player Sergio Busquets felt 'proud' of Ramos

The Barcelona midfielder happens to be the national teammate of Ramos and when the former Real Madrid player surpassed Casillas' Spanish appearances, Busquets lauded him.

"What he has achieved for his club and the national team is staggering. We are very proud to play alongside him."