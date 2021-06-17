Sergio Ramos – All the trophies won, red cards seen and managers played under at Real Madrid

The experienced Spanish centre-back will part ways with Real Madrid after 16 successful seasons…

Sergio Ramos is a name that has become synonymous with Real Madrid over the last decade or so. His iconic performances are etched in every Madrista’s heart with 92:48 forever defining his legacy, a goal which helped the club win the elusive La Decima – the 10th Champions League crown.

With Real Madrid announcing the departure of Ramos, it remains to be seen what his next destination would be. Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have both been linked, but he could still stay in La Liga as his former team, Sevilla, are also said to have offered him a five-year deal.

However, whichever club would sign Ramos, they know that they will rope in a serial winner with a large heart and someone who is known to stand up on big occasions.

How many titles has Sergio Ramos won at Real Madrid?

Sergio Ramos has won 22 titles in his 16-year career at Real Madrid.

Four UEFA Champions League titles

Five La Liga titles

Two Copa Del Rey titles

Three UEFA Super Cup titles

Four Club World Cup titles

Four Supercopa de Espana titles

Article continues below

How many managers did Sergio Ramos play under at Real Madrid?

Sergio Ramos has played under 12 different managers in his career at Real Madrid.

The 12 different managers were Vanderlei Luxemburgo, Juan Ramos Lopez, Fabio Capello, Bernd Schuster, Juande Ramos, Manuel Pellegrini, Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti, Rafael Benitez, Zinedine Zidane (twice) , Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari.

How many matches did Sergio Ramos play for Real Madrid?

Ramos joined the capital club from Sevilla in 2005. He has played in 671 games for Real Madrid in 16 years.

How many red cards has Sergio Ramos seen for Real Madrid?

Sergio Ramos has a reputation for seeing red cards. But if you take a look at his 16-year career at Real Madrid, he has been sent off only six times in La Liga and twice in the Champions League.