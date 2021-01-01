Sergio Aguero: A Manchester City Legend - Today, Tomorrow and Forever

The 'Aguero 93:20 moment' will forever be etched in Manchester City's history...

Sergio Aguero has announced that he will be leaving Manchester City at the end of the ongoing season, leaving behind an incredible legacy that is adorned with incredible moments and a host of goals.

The Argentine striker has spent ten years in the blue side of Manchester. In those years, his impact has been nothing short of phenomenal and he will be missed.

City signed Aguero on July 28, 2011, for £38 million from Atletico Madrid. He was given the No. 16 shirt and handed a five-year deal, much to the excitement of the City fans given that he was one of the most talented young strikers in the world at the time. He would go on to establish himself as one of the greatest goal scorers the English game has ever seen, amassing 257 goals in 384 appearances for City in all competitions. In fact, he is the highest-scoring overseas player in Premier League history with 181 goals.

Aguero is City's all-time leading goal scorer and is also the third-highest goalscorer in Premier League history and has the highest goal-to-game ratio among the best Premier League strikers.

Aguero’s departure will also signal the end of an era given that he will be the final player to leave from Manchester City’s first Premier League-winning squad, back in 2011/12.

Aguero has won four Premier League titles in his Manchester City career, one FA Cup and six League Cup titles and might end up adding to that tally before he departs at the end of the season. He will go down in history as one of Manchester City’s greatest ever players.

Aguero adapted to English football from the word go by scoring 23 goals in his debut season, starting with a double against Swansea in his first game. Many City fans would agree that the best moment of Aguero as a City player was of course that injury-time goal he scored against Queens Park Rangers that sealed the title for Manchester City for the first time in over 40 years.

Aguero also holds the record of most hat-tricks scored in the Premier League with 12 to his name. He will be greatly missed by City and the Premier League when he finally leaves England and the famous 'Aguero 93:20 moment' will forever be etched in history.