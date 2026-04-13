Serdar Gözübüyük has taken his Instagram account offline, one day after the much-discussed match between NEC and Feyenoord (1-1). The referee was very much in the spotlight on Sunday due to a controversial decision, which sparked immense anger within the Feyenoord camp.

The controversy centred on a challenge by Philippe Sandler on Ayase Ueda, who had broken through on goal. Gözübüyükt first kept his cards in his pocket but, after VAR intervention, produced a yellow. Many observers expected red.

Robin van Persie had already made his feelings clear to the fourth official during the match. “What is he doing?! That’s a player who’s broken through, isn’t it?! Unbelievable!” he shouted, visibly irritated. His reaction was not an isolated one.

The row simmered on social media even after the final whistle. Anel Ahmedhodzic, who did not play, posted his frustration on Instagram, writing alongside footage of the incident: “Unbelievable… With VAR involved and still making the wrong decision. In what world is this not a red card?”

Several Feyenoord players echoed his frustration online: Givairo Read, Jordan Lotomba, Gonçalo Borges, Thijs Kraaijeveld, Shaqueel van Persie, Tsuyoshi Watanabe and Luciano Valente all questioned the call.

Valente was most vocal: “The way I saw it, it’s a real disgrace. We’ve had plenty of moments like this during the season, and sometimes we bring it on ourselves, but this has nothing to do with us anymore. It’s a straight red card, plain and simple. If NEC are reduced to ten men, the game simply changes.”

Gözübüyük ruled on the pitch that Ueda had carried the ball too close to goalkeeper Gonzalo Crettaz, concluding that no clear goalscoring opportunity had therefore been denied.

A day later, Gözübüyük set his Instagram account to private.