Eagle eye on Germany! Serbia boss vows to test Klopp's stars in Belgrade cauldron

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Serbia head coach Veljko Paunovic has outlined his team's tactical focus ahead of hosting Germany in Friday's UEFA Nations League encounter. Paunovic insists his squad must show resilience and defensive discipline when facing Jurgen Klopp's side in Belgrade.

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Germany face determined Serbia in Belgrade clash

Germany travel to Belgrade to face Serbia on Friday in a crucial UEFA Nations League Group A2 encounter. Jurgen Klopp's side sit third in the group, three points adrift of the top two, while bottom-side Serbia are fighting to avoid relegation.

Serbia head coach Veljko Paunovic addressed the media at the FSS Sports Center in Stara Pazova ahead of facing Die Mannschaft at the Rajko Mitic Stadium.

Despite Serbia's difficult campaign, Paunovic views the Germany test as a prime opportunity to demonstrate competitive progress.

Paunovic demands resistance and focus against Germany

Paunovic emphasized that his team must deliver a disciplined and dignified performance when standing up to Germany's high-intensity system.

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"We see the match against the Netherlands as one of the benchmarks. In that direction, we want to improve our game, efficiency and consistency," Paunovic stated. "We left an image that we now have to confirm. I want us to be dignified on the field, to show the opponent resistance without the ball and idea with the ball."

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Highlighting key areas for improvement against elite opposition, he added: "In football, you have to be consistent in all your actions, not to lose focus. In many situations, we can still improve our game, both without the ball and with the ball, in forward passes, getting to the finish and converting."

Mitrovic return and fearless mentality to test Germany

Paunovic confirmed that Dusan Tadic retains the captaincy, while welcoming back striker Aleksandar Mitrovic to lead the attack against Germany's defence.

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"Mitrovic is very important for us in attack, but also in the team itself, in the group of leaders we have in the locker room," Paunovic explained. "We will wait for him to arrive, we will talk and see how he feels. We will try to get the most out of what he is ready to give."

Rallying his squad for the challenge, Paunovic added: "These two matches are a new challenge and an opportunity to see where we are in duels with strong national teams. As the song says, 'the strongest only stay, they never give up'. Whatever the outcome in the Nations League, we will try to get the best out of it."

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High stakes for both sides in Belgrade

Germany enter the match needing maximum points to maintain pressure on the top two positions before facing the Netherlands in their final group fixture.

Serbia will rely on organized home support, including youth groups in the east stand, to create an intense atmosphere for Klopp's team.

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Both sides report for their final tactical sessions in Belgrade, with Germany aiming for a decisive victory to seal their quarter-final push.