Senegal star Mane beats Salah and Mahrez to win African Player of the Year award

The 25-year-old has become the first Senegalese to win the annual award since 2002, after finishing as runners-up in the last two years

forward Sadio Mane has been named the 2019 African Player of the Year.

The attacker defeated his club teammate Mohamed Salah and star Riyad Mahrez to win his maiden individual award on the continent.

Mane enjoyed an outstanding campaign at club and international level last year, helping Senegal to the final of the 2019 in , where they eventually lost to .

Last season, the talisman scored 22 goals to share the Premier League Golden Boot with Salah and Gabon's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. He also played a key role in helping Liverpool win the Uefa , Super League and the Fifa Club World Cup last year.

In Africa's best XI of the year, Mane is joined by Aubameyang and Salah in frontline while Mahrez, 's Hakim Ziyech, Senegal's Idrissa Gueye formed the midfield and 's Joel Matip, Senegal's Kalidou Koulibaly, Morocco's Achraf Hakimi and 's Serge Aurier provide cover for goalkeeper Andre Onana in the defence.

Elsewhere, Mahrez's match-winning free-kick against at Afcon 2019 semi-final was picked as the Goal of the Year while Afcon champions Algeria won Men's Team of the Year with Cameroon's Indomitable Lioness claiming the women's prize.