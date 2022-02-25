Senegal and Watford star Sarr reveals most special moment of his career

Ismaila Sarr said winning the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal remains the proudest moment of his career.

The 24-year-old made a timely return from injury to support Teranga Lions' campaign for their maiden continental title in Cameroon.

Senegal defeated Egypt 4-2 on penalties in the Afcon final on February 6 and Sarr contributed a goal and an assist in three appearances during the competition.

When asked about the indelible memory of his career, Sarr told Sky Sports: "It was the moment that we won the cup. Realising that not only had we won the cup for the team but for the whole of the country. That is the moment that makes me most proud.

“I got many messages from many, many people. The most special was from my family but there were messages from fans and all the people who are close to me.

“I am grateful for every single one of the messages that I received because this is for them as well. They are the ones who helped me to achieve this."

Sarr recently recovered from a knee injury he picked up during a Premier League game against Manchester United on November 21.

He was forced to go under the knife for treatment, however, he disclosed the work he put in to return in time for Senegal’s success in Cameroon.

“My goal was to go to the Africa Cup of Nations and win the cup,” he continued. “I worked very hard throughout my injury, here at the training ground and when I was away. I recovered, went there and won the cup just as planned."

In the Premier League this season, the former Rennes and Metz forward has a contribution of six goals and an assist in 15 matches.

He will be hoping to boost Watford's survival chances when they face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday.