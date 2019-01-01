Senators urge the government to rename Nyayo Stadium to Kadenge

Led by Minority Senate leader Orengo, the senators want the national facility to be renamed in honour of departed Kenya football icon Kadenge

Siaya Senator James Orengo has urged the government to rename Nyayo Stadium to Joe Kadegnge Stadium in honour of the departed Kenyan football legend.

Kadenge who is regarded as the finest footballer ever to grace Kenyan soil died at the age of 84 in Nairobi on Sunday.

Orengo, while contributing on a motion on the floor of the Senate, said the best way to immortalise the former Maragoli United and AFC striker is to rename the national stadium in his name.

"As we remember [Joe] Kadenge it will be incumbent upon the government that a national stadium should be named after him. Many stadiums are named after Nyayo and I think the Nyayo Stadium should become Kadenge Stadium now and Kasarani can keep the name Moi," Orengo said.

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja echoed Orengo's sentiments saying the renaming of Nyayo Stadium is a sure way to keep Kadenge in the memory of the country.

"It will be very hard to fill the void left by Kadenge. Renaming the Nyayo Stadium will go along way in immortalising the man who is the best Kenyan footballer of all time," Sakaja said.

"Good dribblers were always called Kadenge and Kadenge's skills is what made famous," Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula said.

On his part, Vihiga Senator John Khaniri gave the senators the programme of Kadenge's final journey before he is finally laid to rest at his rural home in Vihiga.

"A church service will be held on July 17 at Friends Church International along Ngong Road before the body is flown to Bukhungu Stadium for public viewing and thereafter taken for burial in Vihiga," Khaniri explained.