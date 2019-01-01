Senaji sheds light on Tusker FC departure

The midfielder admits his mistakes and reveals he was working on a deal to join a club in Zambia

Former FC midfielder Clyde Senaji has admitted the club was justified in terminating his contract.

On Tuesday, the Brewers coach Robert Matano exclusively revealed to Goal Senaji was released for failing to attend training without permission. The tactician further explained the player had been warned but the player deliberately chose to ignore them.

"The rules at Tusker FC are not Matano's and any player including the staff have to adhere to the latter," the coach told Goal on Tuesday.

"Senaji failed to abide by them, he failed to turn up for training sessions without permission and the club took action. When you consistently fail to abide by the rules, action has to be taken and it was the case with him [Senaji]."

When reached for comment, the new AFC midfielder admitted he missed training because he was considering a move away from the club.

"I indeed missed training sessions, but I was working on a deal which was on the table," Senaji told Goal on Wednesday.

"I had received a deal from Kabwe [ ] which looked good to me. It was a mistake not getting permission from the club [Tusker], but we later solved the situation and terminated the contract on mutual consent."

Our mole from the Brewers has told Goal the player missed training for a week after travelling to his rural home.

On his return, he was served with a warning letter following his failure to justify his absence.

Two days later, Senaji skived training again and was spotted taking part in an unsanctioned local tournament, and it is then when Tusker decided to terminate his contract.