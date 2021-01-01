Sempala: Everyone at Tusker dreaming about winning FKF title

The Ugandan midfielder explains how the Brewers are yearning to win the league title when the top-flight resumes on Friday

Tusker captain Hashim Sempala has revealed every player in the team is currently dreaming of winning the FKF Premier League title this campaign.

The Brewers were enjoying a good run of results before the season was halted owing to the coronavirus pandemic and with the season resuming on Friday, the Ugandan midfielder has said every player’s dream in the team is to win the title this season.

“It is my dream and everyone is dreaming about it [to win the title], some of the players have been here, we have been together for a very long time and we are trying to at least lift everyone up so we can get that happiness of winning the title,” Sempala told Goal on Friday.

On their return from the lockdown which halted football for almost 50 days, Sempala said: “First of all we thank God for coming back safely from the prolonged lockdown, and as players, we are happy to be back on the ground because it is our job it is our work, that we play football, we want to make fans happy, our sponsors happy.

“It is true we were on the right momentum [before the league was stopped], fine and everyone expected us to be rising up but right now I know we are a bit down but since we came back we are trying too much so we can catch up with lost time and the best fitness level and also to be together as a team and catch up with the rest of teams.

“It is our determination to get back to good fitness level, we are trying to catch up, we are trying to be together we are trying to focus mostly as we are looking to tackle a game per game.”

In a previous interview, Tusker coach Robert Matano explained why it would not be easy for the team to win the title.

Article continues below

“We are happy that we can see a sign that things are getting back. As a team, we are ready, though we know it will be tough after such a long break,” Matano said

When the season was halted, Tusker were leading with 35 points from 16 games and are expected to fight and remain at the top despite the expected challenge from AFC Leopards and KCB in particular.”

The Brewers, who are top of the 18-team table with 36 points from 16 matches, will resume the league with a clash against second-placed KCB on Saturday.