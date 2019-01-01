Selim Amallah scores as 10-man Anderlecht hold Standard Liege

The 23-year-old got his sixth goal of the season as the Reds failed to make home advantage count against visiting Purple and White

Selim Amallah was on target in Standard Liege’s 1-1 draw at home to in Sunday’s Belgian First Division A clash.

The international found the net in Thursday’s 2-2 Europa Cup clash with , and against Vincent Kompany’s men, he continued his fine goalscoring form.

In the 40th minute, Amallah controlled a defence-splitting pass from Felipe Avenatti before slotting past goalkeeper Hendrik Van Crombrugge.

40' : GOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAL: 1-0 ⚽



Selim Amallah 🇧🇪🇲🇦 donne l'avantage aux Rouches (assist: Cimirot) !



Selim Amallah 🇧🇪🇲🇦 brengt de Rouches op voorsprong (assist: Cimirot) !#STAAND #COYR pic.twitter.com/tnmPjDgOp1 — Standard de Liège (@Standard_RSCL) December 15, 2019

However, their lead was short-lived after Kemar Roofe levelled matters in the 67th minute with a fine header.

Anderlecht were reduced to 10-men five minutes later following Sieben Dewaele’s dismissal by referee Jonathan Lardot for a second caution.

Despite the numerical advantage, the hosts could not get the winning goal as the game ended on a no winner, no vanquished note.

The 23-year-old saw every minute of action while 's Collins Fai and DR Congo's duo of Merveille Bokadi and Paul-Jose M'Poku were not listed for the tie.

Standard Liege are fourth in the log with 35 points from 19 games and they travel to Waasland-Beveren for their next league outing.