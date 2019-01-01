Self-proclaimed Shabana FC 'chairman' Paul Mayieko plays down suspension claims

Shabana's coach Gilbert Selebwa is also serving an indefinite suspension by FKF for allegedly beating up a match official

Shabana FC self-proclaimed chairman Paul Mayieko says Nivaton Jared has no right to suspend him.

In a letter dated 6th of February and signed by Nivaton, the board members had agreed in unison to suspend Mayieko for poor performance, player incitement.

Mayieko has however told Goal that he is not going to abide by the ruling and will continue discharging his duties.

"Nivaton left the club in 2016, he has never been here for us, and now that things are looking up, all of a sudden he has cropped up. He cannot just come and make decisions; he is one man who cannot even name five players who are playing for the club.

"I have been at the forefront in helping this team even in the worst of times. The allegations are not factual at all and I will continue doing what I have been doing all along."

Shabana is tenth on the log with sixteen points after five wins, a draw and six losses.