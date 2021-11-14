Selebwa to Amina: Uproot all bad roots in FKF to prevent future problems

Former AFC Leopards coach Gilbert Selebwa has lauded the Ministry of Sports Cabinet Secretary Ambassador Amina Mohamed for the bold step of disbanding the Football Kenya Federation.

The regime, led by controversial head Nick Mwendwa, has been accused of many vices including funds misappropriation.

On Friday he was arrested for questioning by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and taken in for questioning.

The renowned tactician has further challenged the CS to ensure all those involved are removed to avoid mismanagement of football in the country in the future.

What has been said?



"We have gone through this process before; disbanding previous federations and many caretaker committees but ended in difficult situations," Selebwa told GOAL on Sunday.

"I can only hope that with experienced brains like Herbert Mwachiro and Omwela in the committee, we can make progressive strides for the better.

"Amina should also ensure she uproots all the bad roots, otherwise, they will sprout again."



Meanwhile, the chair of the FKF caretaker committee, Aaron Ringera, has underlined the desire to revive football in Kenya.

"It is our task to make sure that soccer in Kenya revives its lost glory," Ringera told the media.

"Kenya is a superpower in the world of sports generally. We have first-class athletes and there is absolutely no reason why Kenya should not be a superpower in soccer.

"We eat the same food, drink the same water, and go to the same schools, but what has been lacking is just efficient and transparent management of the game, and it is our task to deliver on that mandate.

"So that we nurture talent, in the big leagues, and create employment for our youth."

The interim committee suspended the top-tiers for two weeks for normalisation purposes.

But the national team is scheduled to take on Rwanda on Monday in a World Cup qualifier and the former judge commented on the issue.

"The decision has been reached to ensure the regularisation of league activities across the country. The committee will be engaging with clubs and football stakeholders in due course," Ringera continued.

"The arrangements for the match between Kenya and Rwanda are going on as planned. The caretaker committee will facilitate, in a fraternal manner, the team from Rwanda as well as the Kenyan team."