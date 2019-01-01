Selebwa resigns as Shabana FC coach due to salary dispute

The former AFC Leopards tactician has thrown in the towel after only seven matches in charge of the Kisii-based side

Gilbert Selebwa has resigned as the head coach of National Super League (NSL) side Shabana FC.

The former AFC man confirmed to Goal he had quit handling the Kisii-based Glamour Boys owing to salary delays.

“I handed in my resignation letter on [Sunday] and thus I am not part of the team anymore,” Selebwa told Goal on Monday.

“I have persevered enough working for four months without salary, no one can work like that, I think I tried to be patient because they owe me Sh450, 000 but now I cannot work anymore. They [Shabana] owe me four months’ salary and with October almost coming to an end it will be five months.

“I had given them an option, to pay me two months in full and then I will forfeit the remaining two but they keep telling me they don’t have money and I should wait.

“They have been telling me we are getting a sponsor, we are talking to BetLion and Dafabet but so far I have not seen any sponsor come on board. They have also been lying to me the Kisii County government will sponsor the club, all those have not happened.

“I am back home now relaxing with my family; I want to have some good time with my family before I decide on what to do next. I am a qualified coach and I know soon I will have a team.”

Selebwa said he was wishing the team well as they strive to earn promotion to the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

“The problem with the club officials is they set the bar very high and they are not able to deliver,” Selebwa continued.

Article continues below

“The club never gave me the corporation which I desired but for now I wish them well and also hope they make it to the top-flight because it is one of their ambitions.”

Selebwa was in charge for seven matches at Shabana, winning four, drawing one and losing the other.

Shabana are currently preparing to face in a league match at Kisii Stadium on Wednesday.