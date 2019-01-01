Selebwa explains why he expected Wazito FC struggles

The former AFC Leopards coach believes the current coach will turn the fortunes around, but only next season

Coach Gibert Selebwa insists current results posted by Wazito FC in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) are not surprising.

The 2018/19 National Super League (NSL) champions have found the going tough in the top tier and are currently placed in the 13th position on the log after accumulating a total of 11 points.

The experienced tactician believes the former technical bench led by Stanley Okumbi, made a massive mistake in signing nearly a whole new first team for their maiden campaign in the top flight.

"The players who fought for the team from the NSL could have been retained, the overhaul affected the team negatively," Selebwa told Goal on Friday.

"Bringing all those new players were not a guarantee the team would perform; they never fought to be promoted. The current results are not a surprise to me, I anticipated them.

"New players, pressure from the management and unrealistic goals of winning the league have not had a positive impact on the team."

Selebwa is, however, optimistic all will change with the coming of coach Stewart Hall and Frank Ouna.

"[Hall] is a good coach with massive experience; I have worked with him for some time and I am sure he will turn the fortunes around in due course. He loves players who are comfortable on the ball and can build from the back; expect such players to be signed in the next transfer window," Selebwa continued.

"This season, the best Wazito will finish is in the 10th position or somewhere around there. They will not bounce back immediately, this is a good time to build for next season."

The next assignment for Wazito will be against on Sunday.