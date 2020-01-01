Selebwa doubtful whether Vihiga United can sign quality players

The Western-based side makes a return to the top-tier one season after getting relegated

Gilbert Selebwa doubts whether newly-promoted side will get quality players to help them offer stiff competition in the Football Federation (FKF) Premier League.

Despite winning the first leg 2-1 of the playoffs, Kisumu All-Stars could not protect the advantage as they lost 2-1 in the return fixture and thus the tie ended at 3-3 after the two-legged affair, prompting the match referee to order for penalties in which Vihiga triumphed 5-3.

The Kenyan transfer window was closed on Friday, November 6, but the Western-based side have until Friday, November 13 to complete their deals.

"I am not sure whether they can come across competitive premier league players," Selebwa told Goal on Sunday.

"Other teams had a head-start as compared to Vihiga United unless they recruited in anticipation. The best thing for them to do as they start the league is to employ a cautious approach in the first 10 games. It will be key with the squad they or will have.

"I believe they have done a tremendous job to knock out an immediate former premier league team. It shows they have what it takes to compete."

The experienced coach has also opined on what the FKF- PL newbies should do to avoid the axe like in the 2018/19 season where they finished 17th with 26 points.

"I expect the management to motivate the players especially after making it to the top tier," Selebwa added.

"They should try and get at least 10 points in batches of four games and in the first round, at least finish in the top 10. It is something they can achieve.

"Then the team must learn to take full advantage of the home matches. This being a league, winning your home games is very important. They should learn the art of making the home ground a fortress.

"Finally, it is all about consistency, that is what will make them survive in the league."

The Kenyan top-tier is scheduled to start on November 20 with AFC hosting at Nyayo Stadium. Vihiga United will play a day later away at Afraha Stadium against .