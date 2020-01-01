Selangor were tired, explains Satiananthan after disappointing draw

Three times Selangor went in front against Terengganu in their Wednesday encounter, and each time they would meekly surrender their lead.

Poor defending by both sides in the Super League matchday three encounter that was held at the Sultan Mizan Stadium saw Ifedayo Olusegun's 39th-minute opener cancelled by Rahmat Makasuf's 43rd minute leveller, and Khyril Muhymeen's 52nd-minute goal cancelled by Sanjar's equaliser in the 64th minute. When Brendan Gan put the visitors in front again by scoring in the 70th minute, before Azalinullah Alias was sent off for a second booking, it seemed like Selangor had bagged the three points.

But in injury time, a clumsy foul by Halim Saari in the penalty box was punished with a spot kick, and Turtles skipper Lee Tuck kept his nerves to convert the chance and net the late equaliser.

After the match, Red Giants boss B. Satiananthan offered an explanation for his charges' failure to seal the win.

"Terengganu are a good team with many young players and a good coach. It's never easy to come and play here.

"We had chances [to extend lead] after taking the lead, and this is because we were tired. I could see both teams were very tired with a schedule like this. The travelling is another thing. I'm satisfied with the one point.

"Our defending was quite loose and the defenders were beaten easily in one-one-one situations, even the stronger boys. I can't blame them and this is because of fatigue. We were playing in a match just after three days, and in another three we will travel to . Tomorrow (Thursday) we travel home, and will only train on one day (Friday) before travelling again the next day. It's difficult but the show must go on, so we must grind on and turn in a decent performance and get points against Kedah," said the former Malaysia head coach in the post-match interview with the broadcaster.

After the draw, Selangor are still without a defeat this season and are currently in fourth place on five points.

