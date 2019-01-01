Regan in need of good old-fashioned 'bomoh' following rib injury

Australian centre back Taylor Regan had to be substituted off in the second half on Selangor's league encounter against Petaling Jaya City.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

A 1-1 draw was the only result that Selangor could muster against minnows Petaling Jaya City (PJ) on Saturday, in their matchday two Malaysia Super League encounter.

Worse still, they are now looking at a possibility of losing the service of Australian centre back Taylor Regan, one of their best-performers of the night.

In the 50th minute the defender went down clutching his side, and had to leave the pitch temporarily for treatment. In the few minutes he was gone, the Red Giants came close to conceding twice. When he was eventually replaced in the 56th minute despite having tried to continue playing, the Selangor defence's resolve finally faltered, conceding a penalty and the ensuing goal in the 80th minute.

The visitors were spared the blushes however, when they were awarded a penalty late in the match, which was converted by Rufino Segovia.

The 30-year old saw the funny side of things, when asked about his injury in the post-match interview with the broadcaster.

"I'm not really sure [about what happened]. In the first half I felt a small pain in my rib, and when I tried turning in the second, I felt like someone was stabbing me. The pain is still there now, but hopefully there's some Malay witchcraft that can fix me before next weekend's match.

"Tomorrow I will see the medical staff and we'll have a look. Hopefully there's nothing wrong with my ribs and anything in there," explained the former Adelaide United man to pitch-side commentator Hanif Miswan.

But his comments on the Red Giants' performance took on a more serious tone.

"The boys showed good character in the final 10 minutes, but we must be better; our fans and club deserve better than this.

"We've dropped two points again, failing to play attractive football. It's no excuse, but the field was very heavy, it was hard to play on it.

"But we must keep fighting together, it's round two and there's still a long way to go. We must give more," remarked the former Negeri Sembilan captain.

Reaksi pertahanan @FASelangorMy, Taylor Regan mengenai kondisi kecederaan beliau setelah dikeluarkan pada separuh masa kedua sebentar tadi.#PJCSEL#unifiLigaSuper2019 #MFLLive pic.twitter.com/Cka38qAdr1 — MFL LIVE (@MFL_Live) February 9, 2019

