Selangor showed grit on a difficult night, says Rufino

Selangor's star striker Rufino Segovia only saw positives in their lacklustre draw against Petaling Jaya City last Saturday.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Rufino Segovia's late penalty goal in Selangor's 1-1 draw against Petaling Jaya City (PJ) last Saturday spared the Red Giants' blushes.

The result was their second draw after two rounds of the 2019 Malaysia Super League were played, with their first coming against another minnow, Felda United one week earlier.

But according to the striker, what was important is that his side showed grit.

"It was an 11-vs-11 fight, none of us are Messi. We were unlucky. We played well at home (against Felda), while today we had many chances to score more.

"But the most positive thing today is after conceding, we did not give up and we continued fighting until the match was over. We got a draw in the end, so we need to be positive. Our opponents were a strong team.

"We have a good coach, great team, but the pitch was bad and it was difficult to play on it. We have players who want to keep the ball like Faiz Nasir, Halim [Saari] and Endrick [dos Santos], but the field did not allow this. It was impossible to keep the ball and string together more than two or three passes. It favoured PJ however, as they played long balls and have strong players.

"But in the end we fought hard for the away draw on a difficult pitch, against a good team," said the Spaniard when met by Goal after the Saturday encounter.

