Selangor don't need external motivation when they play JDT, says Satiananthan

The Red Giants are facing further player unavailability when they take on Southern Tigers at home on Friday.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Although their star striker Rufino Segovia and centre back Taylor Regan are a doubt for their Friday Super League match against Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT), Selangor could count on the debut of their new signing Sandro da Silva.

Rufino picked up a last-minute knock in training on Thursday, while Regan has been unavailable since picking up a rib injury in their away encounter to Petaling Jaya City three weeks earlier.

Former Kedah man Sandro arrived late last week as Antonio German's replacement, and has been undergoing training with his new club for the past week.

Head coach Satiananthan R. Bhaskran, when met by Goal on Thursday, remarked that he is more concerned with the Brazilian's fitness than he is on the chemistry.

"He's an experienced player, so he faces no difficulties slotting in in the team. The more pressing concern is his fitness. He had been playing in , but the weather there is different, while his flight here took 32, 34 hours. The time factor and his body clock will affect things.

"If I field him, I want him to give his best. I'm not asking him for 90 minutes; just for him to do his best for 60, 70 minutes," said the former Felda United boss.

While he is happy that his charges need no external push to face the defending champions, Satiananthan wants them to stay disciplined in the encounter that will be held at the Shah Alam Stadium.

"I don't need to motivate them everytime they take on JDT. They already have the internal push to face JDT. But this motivation needs to be balanced with discipline.

"My men need to be composed, remember and play their respective roles well. Everyone needs to do well, because if only one doesn't, the whole team will be dragged down," explained Satiananthan.

