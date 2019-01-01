Selangor the better and luckier side, says Durakovic after Perak's Malaysia Cup exit

Perak's 2019 season ends at the hands of Selangor, who edged them 3-1 in the Malaysia Cup quarter-final second leg match on Sunday.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Despite coming away from their first leg quarter-final match against with a 1-0 win, weren't able to hang on to the slender lead in the return fixture on Sunday.

In the second leg match that was held at the Shah Alam Stadium, Syazwan Zainon struck with the opener in the 33rd minute, before man-in-form Khyril Muhymeen Zambri netted a brace (45, 67') to give the hosts the lead. Brendan Gan pulled one back seven minutes from time to set up a nervy end to the encounter, but the visitors never found the second goal that would have given them the win on the away-goal rule.

In the post-match interview, the Bos Gaurus boss Mehmet Durakovic declined to criticise his charges including goalkeeper Hafizul Hakim, whose error and poor decision-making contributed to all three of the Red Giants' goals. The Australian instead opted to praise the winning side.

"At the end of the day, we failed to put away the good chances we had and we got punished. Full credit to Selangor, they came at us, they needed to win, and their goalkeeper (Khairulazhan Khalid) was again the man-of-the-match. He made a number of unbelievable saves, and they go through and not us.

"To be honest, the ground was very, very heavy and made it hard for us to play good football. Selangor ran, chase, fought and they got the ball onto their side. Sometimes you need luck and they had a bit of it. If we had scored from the chances we had, it would have been a different story.

"My players gave their 100 per cent tonight and they're all human beings; Hafizul was very good. I don't blame anybody, we win together, we lose together,"

The former Selangor player and head coach also refused to be dragged into the debate over the quality of refereeing by match official Suhaizi Shukri. Selangor's second goal looked to have been scored from an offside position by Muhymeen, while several altercations flared up in the second half between the two teams, which threatened to escalate into pandemonium.

"Do you want me to talk about the referee?" asked Durakovic pointedly in response to a reporter's query. "You saw the game, what do you want me to say? At the end of the day it's too late.

"No coach wants to see a stop-and-start game. The referee is there and he makes the decisions. It is what it is."

When asked about the future of his side following the end to their 2019 season, Durakovic sounded bullish.

"We'll sit down with the management in the next couple of weeks, most of the players will be away with the national team. I want to keep all my players while bringing up a couple of up and coming youth players, to inject some youth into the squad.

"We haven't got a big squad but the players that I have I am very happy with them. Hopefully they can sign new contracts with Perak sooner or lather because I'm very proud of all of them," remarked the Australian.

Follow Goal Malaysia's Instagram account to see photos and watch videos from Malaysian football!