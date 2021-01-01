Sebati and Madiba make Turkish Kadinlar Ligi scoring debuts for Fatih Vatanspor

The South African duo came from the bench to ensure a huge win for their side against Amed, with their maiden goals

Rachel Sebati and Letago Madiba opened their Turkish Kadinlar Ligi goal accounts on their debuts in Fatih Vatanspor's 8-0 victory over Amed at the Arslan Zeki Demirci Sports Complex on Saturday.

The South Africa internationals sealed their moves last summer, from rivals ALG Spor, where they made history, helping their former side to the Turkish Kadinlar Ligi title for the first time last season.

The South African duo, who had previously enjoyed successful season spells with Belarus' Minsk, winning two titles and earning Champions League debuts made an instant impact against Amed.

Having ended the 2020 season in fifth, Haydar Sahin's ladies were aiming to surpass that feat and made a bright start to the new campaign, with a massive opening-day victory over their opponents.

A hat-trick from Zelal Baturay plus strikes from Sehriban Dulek, Fatma Atas and Altun Sancar, ensured Fatih gained a 6-0 lead before Sebati and Madiba netted the seventh and eighth respectively.

Debutants Sebati and Madiba replaced Zelal Baturay and Elif Gormez respectively and both also scored their first goals for Fatih.

The result saw Eibar go top of the Turkish Group A league table with three points after the first match above Besiktas on goal difference.

Fatih will continue their new campaign against third-placed Ilkadim Belediyespor on Tuesday, April 20 and the Banyana Banyana duo will hope to maintain their fine start for their new side.

At Fatih, they will hope to celebrate their third domestic title in Europe after their successes with Minsk in 2019 and ALG in 2020.