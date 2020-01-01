Sebastien Sunday: I was delighted to make my debut for Sofapaka against Gor Mahia

The new signing praises his Batoto ba Mungu teammates for a spirited fight that saw them pick up a point against the Slum Boys

new signing Sebastien Sunday has hailed the team’s fighting spirit which enabled them to force a draw against in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match on Sunday.

The Slum Boys had taken a deserved lead midway through the first half but Batoto ba Mungu responded with a late strike to snatch a vital point in a 1-1 draw at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

The Nigerian striker, who signed for Sofapaka in the January transfer window has praised his teammates for fighting to the end to snatch the draw.

“It was a good start for me, I honestly loved the whole experience even though we didn’t get the results we wanted but it was a point well gained especially after we had gone behind,” Sunday told the club’s official website.

On whether he expected to start against Mathare United: “As a sportsman, you always have to be ready because this our job and we have to do it when called upon.

“I honestly didn’t expect to start but when the coach talked to me in on of the two training sessions we had, I knew he wanted to have me in for the match so I prepared mentally for the match and gave my best for the team.”

On his view of the Premier League: “[KPL] is a totally different league, each and every country has got a culture so is Kenya, the players are quick and it’s full of physicality so I have to keep working to be at my best to face each opponent competitively.”

Sofapaka will take on in their next league assignment, just a week after the champions beat them 2-1 in the first round meeting.

On facing champions Gor Mahia, Sunday said: “It won’t be an easy game, but I am ready and we are ready. We are hopeful we shall pick up full points in the new month.”

Sunday will be hoping to make his second appearance for the club against K’Ogalo.