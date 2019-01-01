Sebastien Migne: Why I snubbed top striker Dennis Oliech for Harambee Stars

The French coach, however, explains that the door is still open for the former captain to still play for the national team at Afcon

Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne has explained the reason why he snubbed Dennis Oliech from the provisional squad that kicked-off training on Tuesday.

Migne, who called 25 local-based players for the one-day-a-week training sessions in Nairobi, said that Oliech was left out of the squad because of his not so convincing conversion rates.

“First, it’s necessary for him to score in his club, not only in penalties and to show me his qualities,” Migne said after he took the team through their paces on Tuesday at the School of Monitory Studies.

The Frenchman, however, said that the door is not shut for the striker to return to the national team. “I told you the door is open, but I think, for example, this kind of familiarization is not so important, actually for him. He has massive experience. I need to give experience for these players.

“If I need him just before the qualification for Chan or Afcon, I think I know the way to find him, to discuss with him and maybe to take him. I’m not afraid."

Migne also said he was considering calling more players to the squad, among the Oliech’s striking partner Nicholas Kipkirui.

“Today it was difficult to have players from Gor Mahia because they have a game tomorrow (Wednesday) but next weeks, Kipkirui, for example, will come with me, depending on what I can see on the field tomorrow.”

Stars will be having a weekly training as Migne keeps a close eye on the fitness level of the players ahead of the final Afcon qualifying match against in March.