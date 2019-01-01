Sebastien Migne to name Harambee Stars squad for June-July finals on Tuesday

Kenya have been drawn in Group C alongside Senegal, Algeria and Tanzania

Football Federation (FKF) have confirmed that the Harambee Stars squad for the Afcon finals will be named on Tuesday.

Head coach Sebastien Migne will name the squad that will participate in June-July finals in , as well as the squad to take part in the Africa Nations Championships qualifier against Burundi, set for August 2019.

Migne is expected to unveil the players included in the two groups at Goal Project on Tuesday morning, before the Afcon-bound team leaves for a three-week training camp in .

Migne and his contingent will leave for the residential training camp in Europe on May 31.

Harambee Stars are set to play two friendly matches while in France, against Madagascar on June 7 and Gambia a week later.

Kenya, after a 15-year wait to qualify for the continental finals, have been drawn in Group C alongside , and East African neighbours .

Their first match will be against Algeria on June 23 before playing the Taifa Stars a week later, and the final match against Senegal on June 1.

Meanwhile, if Kenya beat Burundi in Africa Nations Championships qualifier, they will play either Tanzania or Sudan in the final qualifying round of the competition.

Ethiopia are the designated hosts of the tournament in January 2020.