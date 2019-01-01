Sebastien Migne: Striker Jesse Were is not good enough to lead Harambee Stars
Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne has explained the reason why he left striker Jesse Were out of his provisional squad for the Africa Cup of Nations finals.
The former Tusker striker was not included in the 26-man squad named on Tuesday with AFC Leopards winger Paul Were and Sofapaka's John Avire the surprise inclusions.
“He [Were] is not good enough to play for Kenya right now,” Migne told Goal after naming the squad.
“He has had the chance to impress for Kenya but on many occasions he never lives up to the task. He has enjoyed over 26 call-ups but he never scores goals for the team.
“Were might be the leading player currently in the Zambia league but he is yet to carry the form to the national team and all I can assure him is that the door is still open for him, we have not shut it for him.
“He will still play for the team but first of all, he must prove himself outside club duty.”
Kenyan Premier League top scorer Allan Wanga was named among seven forwards expected to help Kenya make their mark at Afcon after 15 years of qualification heartache.
AFC Leopards midfielder Whyvonne Isuza was also recalled to join the national team once more.
Harambee Stars have been drawn in Group C alongside Senegal, Algeria, and East African neighbours Tanzania, and will open the campaign against Algeria on June 23 at Cairo's June 30 Stadium.
Kenya squad; Goalkeepers : Patrick Matasi (St. Georges, Ethiopia), Faruk Shikhalo (Bandari FC, Kenya), John Oyemba (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks).
Defenders : Philemon Otieno (South Africa), Musa Mohammed (Nkana FC-Zambia), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia-Kenya), Abud Omar (Sepsi Sfântu-Romania), David Owino (Zesco United States) Vihiga United-Kenya), Brian Mandela (Maritzburg United-South Africa), Erick Ouma (Vasalund IF-Sweden), Joseph Okumu.
Midfielders : Victor Wanyama (Tottenham Hotspurs-England), Anthony Akumu (Zesco United-Zambia), Eric Johanna (IF Bromma-Sweden), Ismael Gonzales (UD Las Palmas-Spain), Francis Kahata (Gor Mahia-Kenya), Dennis Odhiambo (Sofapaka FC-Kenya), Johanna Omollo (Cercle Brugge-Belgium), Christopher Mbamba (Oskarshamns AIK-Sweden), Whyvonne Isuza (AFC Leopards, Kenya), Clifton Miheso (Portugal).
Forwards : Paul Were (AFC Leopards, Kenya) Ochieng Ovella (IF Vasalund, Sweden).