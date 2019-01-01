Sebastien Migne praises local-based players despite Harambee Stars defeat to Ghana

Though Migne is disappointed with the loss, he is happy that his charges marched the Black Stars on several occasions

Harambee Stars head coach Sebastien Migne has praised his local-based players for their exploits, despite bowing to on Saturday.

The tactician had four local-based players - Joash Onyango, Francis Kahata, Philemon Otieno and Dennis Odhiambo - in his starting line-up while four more - Bernard Otieno and Pistone Mutamba, were named on the substitute’s bench.

The coach believes the team picked vital lessons from the 1-0 defeat to Ghana and he is keen to rectify the mistakes committed and make the team more competitive against the top sides in the continent.

“I missed some of my experienced players, but I learned a lot about my local players. My team learned a lot in the match and our goal is to be ready to compete against these big teams in Africa (like Ghana),” he said after the match.

Article continues below

"We lost of course even though we came here to win. We won the first leg and it was a historic victory for Kenya. I didn't know if we could repeat this kind of performance.

"I am very disappointed but also happy with what my players can do. I think we created some trouble for Ghana. We were not far, and, in some cases, we marched them. We had our moment to kill the game but failed to utilize it.”

Kenya will now shift focus on competition set for in mid-2019.