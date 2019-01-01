Sebastien Migne: Patrick Matasi is the number one keeper for Harambee Stars

The French tactician has moved to settle the nerves on who will be preferred to start for Kenya at the 2019 Afcon finals in Egypt

Patrick Matasi has been assured of a place in the Harambee Stars starting squad during the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Coach Sebastien Migne said that he will use the Saint George S.C custodian as his preferred number one in the continental assignment set for July in .

Migne also stated that he will consider ’s Boniface Oluoch in the event that Matasi in unavailable for various reasons. “Concerning Oluoch (Boniface), Oluoch will be there, but only if Matasi is injured.

"I want to let Matasi quite, I don’t want to put pressure on him, actually he’s the number one and if something happens, maybe he’s injured, (then) maybe Oluoch can compete because he has some experience but actually, I prefer to prepare some youthful goalkeepers.”

Article continues below

Oluoch was omitted from the provisional squad of 25 locally based players with coach Migne calling up duo of John Oyemba and Brian Bwire. The Frenchman, however, defended the decision to pick the two goalkeeper from the same team adding that they were the best available options.

"It’s my willingness also to prepare this team and the new players to give them some experience. Of course, I have two (goalkeepers) from Kariobangi Sharks for this time, but I didn’t find another good one from Nairobi. Maybe from outside (Nairobi) but it was difficult.”

Stars kicked off preparations for both Afcon and Chan Championship where Migne took 20 of the 25 local based players called to the team through their paces at the School of Monetary Studies on Tuesday.