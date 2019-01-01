Sebastien Migne names provisional Harambee Stars Afcon squad
Harambee Stars head coach Sebastien Migne has named a provisional squad of 26 players in preparation for the June-July Afcon finals in Egypt.
AFC Leopards winger Paul Were and Sofapaka's John Avire were the surprise inclusions in the squad.
Clifton Miheso, who plays for Portuguese side Clube Olimpico do Montijo, has also been included in the group, which will jet to France for a three-week training programme before the start of the Afcon finals.
Kenya are scheduled to face Madagascar and Gambia in friendlies while in France.
Kenyan Premier League top scorer Allan Wanga was named among seven forwards expected to help Kenya make their mark in Afcon after 15 years of qualification heartache.
AFC Leopards midfielder Whyvonne Isuza was also recalled to join the national team once more.
Harambee Stars have been drawn in Group C alongside Senegal, Algeria, and East African neighbours Tanzania, and will open the campaign aginst Algeria on June 23 at Cairo's June 30 Stadium.
FULL SQUAD
Goalkeepers: Patrick Matasi (St. Georges, Ethiopia), Faruk Shikhalo (Bandari FC, Kenya), John Oyemba (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks)
Defenders: Philemon Otieno (Gor Mahia-Kenya), Musa Mohammed (Nkana FC-Zambia), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia-Kenya), Abud Omar (Sepsi Sfântu-Romania), David Owino (Zesco United-Zambia), Bernard Ochieng (Vihiga United-Kenya), Brian Mandela (Maritzburg United-South Africa), Erick Ouma (Vasalund IF-Sweden), Joseph Okumu.
Midfielders: Victor Wanyama (Tottenham Hotspurs-England), Anthony Akumu (Zesco United-Zambia), Eric Johanna (IF Bromma-Sweden), Ismael Gonzales (UD Las Palmas-Spain), Francis Kahata (Gor Mahia-Kenya), Dennis Odhiambo (Sofapaka FC-Kenya), Johanna Omollo (Cercle Brugge-Belgium), Christopher Mbamba (Oskarshamns AIK-Sweden), Whyvonne Isuza (AFC Leopards, Kenya), Clifton Miheso (Portugal)
Forwards: Paul Were (AFC Leopards-Kenya), Ayub Timbe (Beijing Renhe-China), Michael Olunga (Kashiwa Reysol-Japan), Allan Wanga (Kakamega Homeboyz-Kenya), John Avire (Sofapaka), Masud Juma (Libya), Ochieng Ovella (IF Vasalund, Sweden)