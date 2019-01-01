Sebastien Migne names provisional Harambee Stars Afcon squad

The team is expected to train in France for three weeks before leaving for Egypt for the June-July finals

Harambee Stars head coach Sebastien Migne has named a provisional squad of 26 players in preparation for the June-July Afcon finals in .

AFC winger Paul Were and 's John Avire were the surprise inclusions in the squad.

Clifton Miheso, who plays for Portuguese side Clube Olimpico do Montijo, has also been included in the group, which will jet to for a three-week training programme before the start of the Afcon finals.

are scheduled to face Madagascar and Gambia in friendlies while in France.

Kenyan Premier League top scorer Allan Wanga was named among seven forwards expected to help Kenya make their mark in Afcon after 15 years of qualification heartache.

AFC Leopards midfielder Whyvonne Isuza was also recalled to join the national team once more.

Harambee Stars have been drawn in Group C alongside , , and East African neighbours , and will open the campaign aginst Algeria on June 23 at Cairo's June 30 Stadium.

FULL SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Patrick Matasi (St. Georges, Ethiopia), Faruk Shikhalo ( FC, Kenya), John Oyemba ( , Kenya), Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks)

Defenders: Philemon Otieno ( -Kenya), Musa Mohammed (Nkana FC-Zambia), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia-Kenya), Abud Omar (Sepsi Sfântu-Romania), David Owino (Zesco United-Zambia), Bernard Ochieng ( -Kenya), Brian Mandela ( - ), Erick Ouma (Vasalund IF- ), Joseph Okumu.

Midfielders: Victor Wanyama ( Hotspurs- ), Anthony Akumu (Zesco United-Zambia), Eric Johanna (IF Bromma-Sweden), Ismael Gonzales (UD Las Palmas- ), Francis Kahata (Gor Mahia-Kenya), Dennis Odhiambo (Sofapaka FC-Kenya), Johanna Omollo (Cercle Brugge- ), Christopher Mbamba (Oskarshamns AIK-Sweden), Whyvonne Isuza (AFC Leopards, Kenya), Clifton Miheso ( )

Forwards: Paul Were (AFC Leopards-Kenya), Ayub Timbe (Beijing Renhe- ), Michael Olunga (Kashiwa Reysol- ), Allan Wanga (Kakamega -Kenya), John Avire (Sofapaka), Masud Juma (Libya), Ochieng Ovella (IF Vasalund, Sweden)