It will cost FKF Sh50million to sack Sebastien Migne

An FKF source has revealed to Goal how expensive it will be if they decide to sack Harambee Stars coach after the shambolic display in Chan

Football Federation will be forced to pay Sh50million to coach Sebastien Migne if they move to sack him.

A section of Kenyan fans have called for the sacking of the coach after he failed to guide Harambee Stars past Taifa Stars into the next round of the African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifiers.

Taifa Stars put up a brave fight to hold Harambee Stars to a 0-0 draw before going on to win 4-1 on penalties to set up a date with Sudan.

A top FKF official, who did not want to be named, has exclusively revealed to Goal they will have to pay the coach Sh50million as a compensation fee if they fire him.

“He [Migne] signed a contract until 2021 and if we fire him today [Monday], then we must be ready to pay him over Sh50million," the source from FKF told Goal.

Asked if they were willing to take such a massive financial hit and sack the coach, the source said: “He has not helped us in anyway, we did poorly in Afcon and now we are out of Chan, we are thinking, we will deal with it.”

A defiant Migne has dared FKF to fire him insisting they will have to pay him in full.

“About the sack, you can ask my president. If they [FKF] want to fire me, let them go ahead and fire me, but again if paying my salary is an issue, will they manage to pay out my contract?”

Migne, however, claimed his side did not deserve to go out of the competition despite struggling to break down 's defence.

“I don’t have any excuse for the result, we were offered everything to compete at this level but you know how football can be, I gave my best, it is a difficult time for us, but I am still under contract.”

Tanzania will now face Sudan in the next round of the competition.