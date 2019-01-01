Sebastien Migne: Kenya can win 2019 Afcon title with proper preparations

The French tactician maintains that it is possible for Harambee Stars to return home with the trophy if they get proper training

Sebastien Migne has revealed that it is possible for Kenya to win the 2019 Afcon finals.

However, the French tactician maintains that the dream can only be achieved if the team prepares well for the tournament to be held in Egypt from June.

Migne believes with thorough training, his team can go past the group stages at Afcon after which anything is possible. “It’s not surprising to win the tourney. It’s possible. We are optimistic but a lot needs to be done.

“Pressure is on me to deliver and this cannot be achieved without support. I need all the machinery to provide positive results. I am a professional and optimistic that we will get good results at Afcon but only if we prepare well,” Migne was quoted by People Daily.

Article continues below

Migne, who took over the coaching role at Harambee Stars following the exit of Paul Put, has challenged Football Kenya Federation and the government to give much attention to the team as they prepare to make a comeback in the African competition.

“It is time for the government and the local federation to ensure that they pull together and give the team all that is needed to prepare for the tournament. We want to go out there and win the title and not just participate, and so far, the government has done very little to help the team.”

Kenya, who are topping Group F of the Afcon qualifiers, reached the finals in December after Sierra Leone were disqualified, having been suspended by Fifa for government interference.