Sebastien Migne: It will be expensive for Kenya to fire me as coach

The Harambee Stars coach is defiant after Kenya bundled out of Chan qualifiers by Tanzania on penalties

Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne insists cannot afford to fire him even if they wanted to.

The French coach was responding to questions by journalists after Kenya failed to progress to the next round of the African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifiers, falling to the Taifa Stars of 4-1 in a penalty shoot-out.

“About the sack, you can ask my president. If they [FKF] want to fire me, let them go ahead and fire me, but again if paying my salary is an issue, will they manage to pay out my contract?”

Migne, however, claimed his side did not deserve to go out of the competition despite struggling to break down Tanzania's defence.

“I don’t have any excuse for the result, we were offered everything to compete at this level but you know how football can be, I gave my best, it is a difficult time for us, but I am still under contract,” Migne continued.

“The team missed some maturity as we struggled to break them down and even the chances we created, we could not use them. It was simply not our day since we failed to click in the final third and thus we could not score goals again.”

Migne also blamed the transfer of local players to other leagues outside Kenya as another reason why Kenya were outshone by their East African rivals.

“Look before we played in Chan, Francis [Kahata] left for Simba SC, we also lost keeper Farouk [Shikalo] to Yanga SC then Cliff [Nyakeya] left .

Article continues below

“Losing all those players and playing against a Tanzanian side which had mostly players who competed at the African Cup of Nations in was a tall order for us, but we cannot continue to cry, we are out and must focus on the next assignment.

“But when I arrived in Kenya, the country had not qualified for any major tournament for 15 years but we went on to reach the 2019 Afcon. It shows there is hope for Kenyan football and we must be patient as we strive to build the same.”

The defeat to Tanzania saw a vocal section of fans calling for Migne’s sacking, just a month after he narrowly failed to guide the team out of the group stages at Afcon 2019.