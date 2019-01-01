Sebastien Migne: I will resign immediately if I don't select Harambee Stars squad

The inclusion of Kariobangi Sharks' two goalkeepers and the exclusion of Jesse Were led to an intensive debate

Harambee Stars head coach Sebastien Migne has stated that he made his own squad selections for the (Afcon).

Questions were raised after he included two goalkeepers, Brian Bwire and John Oyemba from in his 30-man squad.

“When it comes to matters of selection, I only discuss the players that we should choose with only my technical staff. Even if the president of calls me or a minister and demand that a player is selected, I will resign immediately and go back to my country of origin,” Migne told Radio Jambo.

“I make the final decision on which players I want in my team and that is it. Bwire and Oyemba are our future goalkeepers and need to learn from their seniors."

Migne had to also defend himself over the exclusion of Zesco United’s forward Jesse Were.

“It was a technical decision to leave him out of the final squad. I believe I have a better player who can give the team what I want more than Were. Behaviour wise he is a very nice guy, but on the pitch, I need more than that and there was no need to call him up and leave him on the bench in all games,” explained the coach.

“That would make him angry and I want to avoid such cases."

The former DR Congo U20 coach revealed that he is looking forward to trying and help Harambee Stars progress to the knockout stage in the Afcon.

“My target with Harambee Stars is to write a new history with them. We are going to aiming to at least make it into the round of 16. It will be hard but I know it can be very possible and it will be very fantastic for the players,” added the Frenchman.

“I cannot guarantee that we will enjoy enough ball possession against and but before the finals, I will try hard to find a solution of going past them."

The coach also spoke about the Uefa final between Hotspur and .

“The players are really motivated and even [Victor] Wanyama called me and I assured him that we will watch his team play in the Champions League final. We will also have a party as a team if our captain wins the trophy,” he concluded.