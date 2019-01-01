Sebastien Migne: I still have room for new additions in Harambee Stars squad

Kenya are scheduled to depart for Paris on May 31, where they are set to pitch camp for three weeks before the tournament

Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne says he is still looking at the possibility of adding players to the provision squad for the finals.

The French tactician has already named a 26-man squad for the continental showpiece to be staged in from June, but some of the names in the list elicited debate from stakeholders and fans at large.

However, speaking after training the team for the first time since naming the squad, coach Migne has assured that he has room to make changes to the provisional list ‘if a chance presents itself’.

“I have already handed in the list but that does not close the door as I still have an opening to add in new faces but only if there is something major. If I discover a good player out there, then I will add him to my final squad for Afcon, and I am not afraid about it,” Migne told reporters.

“It is just the beginning because some players played on Saturday and Sunday and that means the training session today (Monday) was not for so long since we need to build the fitness of the players but not to break them down.

“It is a race to try and find the good balance for that and the reason why you saw at the end of the training session we had some physical drop for some of them who didn’t play last weekend.”

Migne says he will trim the squad to 23 players before they depart for ahead of their three-week camp en route to Cairo.

“It will be necessary for me to make a decision and that is why players like Masoud Juma should show me if they are ready to play in ," he added

"Each player in the squad must prove why he is in the team and that is the reason I want to see a good response from all the players in camp.”

have been drawn in Group C at the Africa Cup of Nations, which kicks off on June 21.

The Harambee Stars will begin their Afcon campaign against , before meeting and as they look to reach the knockout stages.