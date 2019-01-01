Sebastien Migne: Algeria will be a different type of opponent for Harambee Stars

The French coach delivers his final message to Kenya, saying it is possible to win matches at Afcon but only if they make good use of their chances

Sebastien Migne has reiterated that Harambee Stars will leave a mark at the (Afcon) if they make good use of their created chances.

are pooled in Group C alongside , and ahead of the tournament that is set to kick off on June 21.

Migne reflects on their French camp and then looks ahead to their opposition in .

“We had a good game against DR Congo in the friendly, good performance and it was interesting for me and for the confidence of the team, I think we were better than Congo but at the end we only managed to draw,” Migne told reporters after the team held their final training session in before they head to .

“It was a good lesson for my players, that not to forget when you play a top team, anything can happen and we must be serious in the last minute and when you have the chance to kill them, you need to kill the game off, otherwise in football you can be in danger.”

Migne has also defended the decision for camping in France saying it was the best option for the players to concentrate and get ready for the competition.

“It was very necessary to work here (France) in the country where we did not have a problem with acclimatising and where it was possible to work for two or three times a day,” Migne continued.

“The performance from the players during this camp was very interesting and now the most important thing is to react and perform during a competition like the Afcon.

"We don’t have the answers yet but we are on the way, they (players) showed us some qualities during the two weeks and it is interesting I think for the future.

Article continues below

“We will try to bring them onto the pitch with confidence, they have the motivation and when you don’t have experience sometimes it will be difficult but we will be there for them and I hope we will have a good surprise because we already had a good experience in France.”

And on the opening game against Algeria, Migne said, “Against Algeria, it will be another competition and a different opponent and we must prepare the bodies well and find the good tempo from the players and hope for the best.”

The team is scheduled to depart for Egypt on Wednesday ahead of the 32nd edition of the competition that kicks off on June 21. Kenya will face Algeria on June 23.