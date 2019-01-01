Sebastien Migne eyeing a good outing with Harambee Stars at Afcon finals

The Kenyan national team qualified to the finals of the competition alongside Ghana’s Black Stars from Group F

Sebastien Migne is confident that Harambee Stars will put a good show during the finals set for in June.

is back in the competition after 15 years and this will be their sixth appearance in Africa’s top football competition, the previous five have seen them bow out at the group stages.

Speaking after the 1-0 loss to in Accra, Migne stated that he plans to use the remaining period to put a strong side that will be able to battle with the big boys at the top stage.

“Going forward, I believe we have what it takes to make a strong challenge at the Afcon, so we go back to the drawing board and continue to work.

"I hope to give a good image for Kenya during g the next Africa Cup Nations. We have about three months to go and by then I believe we will be a stronger team,” he said in a press conference.

In the 2004 edition, Kenya was grouped alongside , Mali and Burkina Faso. Stars kicked off their campaign with a 3-1 loss to Mali, they were defeated 3-0 by Senegal in the second match.

They bowed out in style with Emmanuel Ake, Dennis Oliech and John Baraza scoring for a 3-0 win over Burkina Faso. The draw for the 2019 edition will take place on April 12 in a historic place facing the Sphinx and the Pyramids, near Cairo, .