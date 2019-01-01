Sebastien Migne: Former Harambee Stars head coach proud of work done

The French coach claims he achieved his initial objectives as Kenya's head coach

Sebastien Migne has confirmed he has agreed with the Football Federation (FKF) to terminate his contract as head coach of the national team.

In a statement obtained by Goal, the FKF confirmed the departure of the French tactician, and Migne clarified the decision to part ways was arrived after Kenya bowed out of the African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifiers at the hands of .

Migne added he was happy to have helped the Harambee Stars qualify for the 32nd Africa Cup of Nation edition in where the team was eliminated in the group stage.

"I am about to take a different path in my career, I would like to say big thanks to the fans, players and staff of Harambee Stars. Indeed following a reflection initiated after the Chan with my federation, we concluded it was better to terminate our collaboration," Migne confirmed in a separate statement in possession of Goal.

"The initial objective of qualifying Harambee Stars to Afcon 2019 has been achieved, it is better for me to set another professional challenge. And for the FKF to operate new motivational levers to confirm its progression. Kenya will remain a greater chapter in my life and such a wonderful country.

"We shared, together, beautiful emotions. This story began on anonymity during the match in Machakos against Swaziland [in May 2018] and ended in participating in the biggest event in Africa namely Afcon 2019 in after 15 years of wait."

The tactician admitted it was hard for the Harambee Stars to progress past the Afcon group stage given the fact the eventual finalists and were Kenya's Group C opponents.

"During our qualifying campaigns, we had given a lot of hope to the fans even though the reality of elimination against two future finalists reminded us how high the level is demanding and the way to go," explained the coach.

Article continues below

"I would like to thank all the people who gave me the trust and opportunity to train this team and also the players given their involvement and professionalism. The main objective of this job remains for me the relationship that can be established with them and they were great.

"I am proud of the work accomplished."