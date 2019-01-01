Sebastien Migne defends goalkeeper Patrick Matasi after costly mistake in Ghana

The Harambee Stars is set to pitch camp in France from May in preparations for the Afcon finals set for Egypt in June

Harambee Stars head coach Sebastien Migne has absolved goalkeeper Patrick Matasi from the blame after the team lost by a solitary goal to .

Matasi, who turns out for St. George of Ethiopia, has continued to receive a myriad of criticisms for the costly mistake that allowed Caleb Ekuban to score the lone goal that handed the Black Stars sweet revenge over the visitors.

Matasi spilled debutant Ekuban’s left foot strike to help Ghana finishing top of Group F, while came second.

Kenyan fans did not take the schoolboy mistake lightly and the former and Posta custodian has received a fair share of bashing from a section of the local fans.

But coach Migne has instead, decided to look at the positive side of Matasi who, until the blunder, had kept five clean sheets with the national team.

“He committed the mistake, but I don’t forget what he did before. It is different for a goalkeeper because even Victor (Wanyama), Masoud (Juma) and Olunga (Michael) when he was there could commit the mistake but there might be some teammates to come back and rectify the mistake, but for a goalkeeper it's difficult.

“It’s not easy to be a goalkeeper and also to be a good goalkeeper but he’s on the way up. Since I have been here, don’t forget that he (Matasi) has kept five clean sheets," Migne told Goal.

Kenya will be returning to the Afcon finals after 15 years.