Sebastien Migne: Anything can happen with Harambee Stars in Afcon

The exclusion of Zesco United’s Jesse Were from the squad has led to intensive debate since Tuesday

Sebastien Migne has defended his selections after receiving criticism when he named a provisional 30-man Harambee Stars squad.

Although Migne believes the talk surrounding the selected players is not bad, he affirms that he has every right to make choices on who should feature for Harambee Stars and who should not.

“There has been a lot of talk about players chosen but it remains my choice. They will continue talking again when I will reduce the squad to 26 and finally to 23. But I try to be honest with players, my staff and myself too,” Migne told the media.

“But the talk on the streets is not bad because it shows football is being followed by many people. I am happy when I hear Kenyans talk about football because you can build something from that."

When naming the provisional squad on Tuesday, the French tactician revealed that he made phone calls to players who were left out and he says he always does that out of honesty to the affected parties.

is in Group C with , , and and the coach hopes that his Stars will make it hard for their rivals in June.

“I always prioritize what I think is the best for the team. I know we are going to try and create something fantastic against Senegal, Algeria and Tanzania. Anything in football can happen,” he added.

The former DR Congo coach urged local coaches to offer the national team the support they need as they prepare to appear on the Afcon stage after 15 years of absence.

Article continues below

“We need their support and they should remain positive because this is just but the beginning of the story. We will try and build our own game and possibly create trouble for opponents in ,” Migne urged.

Migne was appointed in May last year and he believes Kenya will continue to progress.

“Since one year ago, we have been doing a lot of jobs and this is just the beginning of the adventure. We have made some advancement and we will continue building the team hoping that Kenya can challenge consistently at the highest level going forward,” he concluded.