Sebastien Migne: Afcon will be a fantastic experience for Harambee Stars

Kenya will play two friendly matches while in Europe before the first Afcon test against Algeria on June 23

Harambee Stars head coach Sebastiene Migne hopes that the trip to will help the players in their preparation for the (Afcon).

Stars jetted out on Friday and the tactician will lead the side in a 19-day training session at the French Rugby Federation, Marcoussis Cedex. During this period the side will play friendly matches against Madagascar in Paris and the Democratic Republic of Congo in Madrid, .

The Madagascar friendly is set for June 7 while the Democratic Republic of Congo match will be played a week later. A number of foreign-based players are expected to join the team later.

"We are focused for the Afcon and I believe everything is ready ahead of the tournament. It will be a fantastic experience for the players and we will work hard for the first match against . We have to be ready physically and develop the right team spirit and ensure that even our discipline and fitness is good," Migne told reporters before boarding the plane to France.

"One cannot speak about football if those parameters are not met. After three weeks in France, I hope we will be perfect.

midfielder Francis Kahata said the team is in good shape to challenge their Group C rivals in .

"There is competition in every department in this team but that is good, for it will help us as we go into the tournament. Every player is ready for the Afcon and we have been encouraging ourselves especially since it is our first time (players) to be in the competition," Kahata said.

"This is the stage where players will meet stiff competitors and that gives us the opportunity to show the world how has developed on football matters.

Kenya will make their sixth appearance at the Afcon. In the previous five occasions, their journeys always ended in the group stage.